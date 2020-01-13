freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.69 ($24.06).

Several research firms recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

FRA FNTN opened at €21.11 ($24.55) on Monday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.19.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

