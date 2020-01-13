Friendz Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $44,619.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,963,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

