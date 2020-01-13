Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 36.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RESI opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

RESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

