FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTS International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTS International by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FTS International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FTS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FTS International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTSI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 556,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

