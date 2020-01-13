Fusion Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $1.62 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

