FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,484.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $1,418.00 and approximately $14,484.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00324782 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002556 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012544 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

