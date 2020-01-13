FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0005

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Token Store, CPDAX and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $390,384.00 and $232.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinbe, Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Token Store, COSS, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

