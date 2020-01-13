FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Imperial Capital

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Imperial Capital cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

