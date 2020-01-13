FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.20. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

ISRG opened at $598.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.09. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

