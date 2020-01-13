FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pola Orbis in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pola Orbis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

PORBF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $30.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

About Pola Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

