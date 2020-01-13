FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 212,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.8% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 185,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

