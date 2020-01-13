FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Green Organic Dutchman in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TGODF opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. Green Organic Dutchman has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 707.88%.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

