FY2019 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile Us Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile Us in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of TMUS opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

