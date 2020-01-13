FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alimera Sciences Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.55). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

