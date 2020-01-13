FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.76.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

