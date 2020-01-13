FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of AG opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.