FY2019 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Boosted by Analyst

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE FBC opened at $38.20 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

