FY2019 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $53.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last 90 days. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.