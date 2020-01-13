FY2019 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $38.65 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.