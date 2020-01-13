FY2019 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOG. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.84 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after purchasing an additional 377,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,871,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

