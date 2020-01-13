FY2019 EPS Estimates for Innate Pharma S.A. Lowered by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

IPHA opened at $6.95 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

