FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oxford BioMedica plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford BioMedica’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

