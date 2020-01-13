FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SCU stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.59 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

