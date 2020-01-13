FY2019 EPS Estimates for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Upland Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 40.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

