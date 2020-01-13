FY2019 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Boosted by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VZ. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

VZ opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 928,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

