FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Wendys Co Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.62 on Monday. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

