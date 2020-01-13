FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) Issued By B. Riley

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$464.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.05 million.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

