FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

SWN stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.