FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Trade Desk stock opened at $277.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $291.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $546,028.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,111 shares of company stock worth $55,887,553. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

