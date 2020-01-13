Galilel (GALI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,443.00

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Galilel has a total market capitalization of $78,443.00 and $2,555.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galilel has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galilel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel Coin Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2018. Galilel’s total supply is 18,264,891 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,166 coins. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud.

Buying and Selling Galilel

Galilel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galilel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

