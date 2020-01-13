GameCredits Trading 11% Lower This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Crex24, Bittrex and YoBit. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $7,493.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00626336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, BitBay, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

