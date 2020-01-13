GAPS Price Reaches $6.62 on Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $66.19 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00077651 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00050250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.01 or 0.99210942 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00056057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

