Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 85,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $7,442,196.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,591,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,615,625. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 677,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $97.59. 559,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

