Gary McGrath Buys 33 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($199.25).

Shares of LON:ZTF traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($9.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million and a PE ratio of 25.87.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

