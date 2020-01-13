Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,674,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,486,000 after purchasing an additional 318,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of BIDU opened at $144.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

