Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Five Below by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Five Below by 6,001.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 174,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

