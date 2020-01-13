Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.41.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $669.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $589.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $322.82 and a 1-year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

