Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 904.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 366,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 19.9% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $207.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

