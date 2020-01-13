Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.