Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $18.97 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

