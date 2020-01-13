Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,452 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $77.61 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

