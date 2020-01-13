Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.09 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $224,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,345 shares of company stock worth $24,150,531.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

