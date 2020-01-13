Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.13 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

