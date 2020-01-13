Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $297.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

