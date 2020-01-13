Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,503 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.38 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

