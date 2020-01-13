Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 1,326,350 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 78,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

HGV stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

