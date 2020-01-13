Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $12,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

