Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after buying an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,465,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.13.

PAYC stock opened at $285.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $288.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

