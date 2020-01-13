Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 16,761 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

