Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $449,618.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $279,900.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.59 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

